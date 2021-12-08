In this week's #APPsolutely, Chica is bringing you five fun and creative holiday-themed apps that will have you in a jolly mood.

Christmas is around the corner and holiday cheer is on high. The below apps are here to build upon all that folly and jolly that has been building up since last year.

For our #APPsolutely series, Chica is highlighting five holiday-themed and family friendly apps that want to bring all the wondrous Christmas cheer to a phone near you.

1. ElfYourself (available for iOS & Android)

Are you and your crew looking to live out you elfin dreams in a fun way? ElfYourself is an interactive app that allows you to upload your picture into a short clip where you can be seen dancing around and having a ball of a time.

2. Christmas Countdown (available for iOS & Android)

This fun Christmas-themed app wants to add some snowy fun to your countdown. Greet each day with a new, delicately decorated theme and enjoy anything from Christmas music to a snowy simulation on your screen.

Christmas Countdown by Jupli Credit: Christmas Countdown by Jupli

3. NORAD Tracks Santa Claus (available for iOS & Android)

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), which is jointly operated by the U.S. and Canada, has been tracking Kris Kringle since 1955 using state-of-the-art technology that keep both countries safe. Every year, NORAD uses their radar system to accurately track Santa as he takes to the skies and shares up-to-date information on his whereabouts.

4. 25 Days of Christmas Advent Calendar (available for iOS & Android)

With this digital Advent calendar app, you'll get the chance to play a new mini-game every day as well as scroll through some of the most scenic Christmas landscapes ever.

5. Snowball.io (available for iOS & Android)