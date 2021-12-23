8 Special And Unique Beverages Latinos Drink Every Year For Christmas
The holiday season is one of the jolliest times of the year, filled with family, food and oh-so delicious drinks. Here are eight beverages from around the world that Latinos drink for Christmas.
Coquito
According to Food & Wine, this creamy spiked coconut drink comes from the beautiful country of Puerto Rico. A typical recipe calls for rum, coconut cream and coconut milk.
Canelazo
The goal of a canelazo is to warm you up on a cold night. The Spruce Eats notes that this drink can be found in the Ecuador, Colombia, Peru and northern Argentina in the highland areas surrounding the Andes mountains.
Saril
Also known as Chicha de Saril, per The Panamá-mama Cooks. Typical ingredients are sorrel leaves (aka hibiscus leaves), ginger and sugar. While versions of this drink can be found in Jamaica and Mexico (agua de Jamaica), this version is from Panama.
Algarrobina
This sweet and creamy drink is Peru's take on eggnog and coquito, per Peru Delights. Ingredients call for Pisco, cinnamon, evaporated milk and algarrobina syrup (aka mesquite or carob syrup).
Mexican Ponche
According to Mexico In My Kitchen, Mexican ponche can be served either hot or cold—all depends on what you're craving. Typical ingredients include things like tamarind, prunes, hibiscus, sugar cane and cinnamon.
Atole
Per Curious Cuisinière, atole is a warm Mexican drink that is made using masa harina (or cornmeal). This drink was said to have been a favorite breakfast beverage of the Aztecs and Mayans. There is also a version of it in Guatemala called atolillo.
Rompope
Per The Spruce Eats, rompope is also known as ponche de huevo and is essentially eggnog's Mexican cousin. The recipe calls for things like almond paste, milk, cinnamon, sugar and the freshest eggs you can find. It can be consumed either hot, cold or on the rocks.
Champurrado
Champurrado is for everyone and anyone that loves to drink hot chocolate during winter. To make this Mexican beverage AllRecipes.com says you'll need clove, cinnamon, milk, pinole (coarse ground maize flour), crushed piloncillo (Mexican brown sugar cone) and Mexican chocolate.