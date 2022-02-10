From Best Actress to Best Picture, Hispanics Have Taken Over Oscar Nominations
From Ariana DeBose to Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hispanic talent has taken over this year's Oscars with several nominations across multiple categories. Here's a full list of the nominees for the 94th Academy Awards, which will air on March 27.
Best Original Song: "Dos orugüitas"
Lin-Manuel Miranda has been nominated for Best Original Song for Encanto with "Dos orugüitas". The Puerto Rican artist is one step closer to his closer to getting achieving the coveted EGOT status.
Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose has revived the iconic role of Anita in West Side Story with a flavor like no other. DeBose is the first Afro-Latino performer to ever receive an Oscar nomination.
Best Animated Feature: "Encanto"
Yvett Merino and her team nabbed a nomination under this coveted category.
Best Original Score: "Encanto"
Germaine Franco is the first Latina invited to join the Motion Picture Academy and the first to win an Annie Award for her work scoring Disney's "Coco."
Best Actress: Penélope Cruz
Penélope Cruz has been nominated Best Actress for her performance on Parallel Mothers.
Best Actor: Javier Bardem
The Spanish actor has received the nomination for Best Actor for his role as Desi Arnaz on Being the Ricardos. He won his first Academy Award in 2008 for his supporting role in No Country for Old Men.
Best Picture Nomination: "Nightmare Alley"
Guillermo del Toro has received the Best Picture nomination for Nightmare Alley. The film also received four other nominations.
Best Animated Film: "Raya and the Last Dragon"
Carlos López Estrada and his team have been nominated for Best Animated Film for co-directing Raya and the Last Dragon.
Best Live Action, Short Film: "Please Hold"
Mexican-American filmmaker K.D. Dávila has been nominated for Best Live Action, Short Film for Please Hold.
Other Nominees Include
Phil Lord, of Cuban descent, was nominated for Best Animated Feature Film for co-producing the Netflix animated film The Mitchells vs. the Machines.
Chilean filmmakers, Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Díaz, hold the nomination for Best Animated Short Film for Bestia.