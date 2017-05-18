Hillary Clinton has revealed what she's going to do next

This article was originally published on HelloGiggles.com

Guess who’s back, back again? Hillary, that’s who! Hillary Clinton has announced the launch of Onward Together, and officially jumped back into the game of politics. Onward Together is a new political action organization dedicated to supporting progressive causes. After the outcome of the 2016 election, Hillary took a well deserved break from the political hustle and bustle to reflect, spend time with family, and enjoy long walks in the woods.

In fact, she even joked that it was actually on one of those long walks that she came up with the idea for her new project in the first place. In an email to her supporters, Hillary wrote, “From the Women’s March to airports across the country where communities are welcoming immigrants and refugees to town hall meetings in every community, Americans are speaking out like never before, I believe more fiercely than ever that citizen engagement at every level is central to a strong and vibrant democracy.”

The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee and former Secretary of State then went on to share more details of the project in a series of tweets.

We're launching Onward Together to encourage people to get involved, organize, and even run for office. https://t.co/8exooosvZ5 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 15, 2017

The group, she tweeted, will “encourage people to get involved, organize, and even run for office.”

More than ever, I believe citizen engagement is vital to our democracy. I'm so inspired by everyone stepping up to organize and lead. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 15, 2017

Hillary also announced the first five organizations she’ll be supporting: Swing Left, Emerge America, Color of Change, Indivisible, and Run for Something but noted that more will come soon. According to Politico, that support will sometimes come with direct funding and other times come with promoting their messages. She also said she’ll be joining forces with people like former Democratic presidential candidate Howard Dean to bring about necessary change.

Those are just a few of the groups Onward Together will support, working with @GovHowardDean and others—stay tuned for more to come. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 15, 2017

And finally, she closed with these inspiring words,

“This year hasn’t been what I envisioned, but I know what I’m still fighting for: a kinder, big-hearted, inclusive America. Onward!”

We’re loving this positive attitude and perseverance even in the face of tremendous disappointment. We’re taking a page from your book, Hillary!