Hilaria Baldwin Reacts to Claim She Faked Her Spanish Heritage

Hilaria Baldwin has attempted to set the record straight after a Twitter thread that accused her of faking her Spanish heritage went viral over the weekend. The podcaster, author, and former yoga instructor, who married actor Alec Baldwin in 2012, posted a video on Instagram defending herself and her past.

"I've seen chatter online questioning my identity and culture," she wrote in a lengthy caption. "This is something I take very seriously, and for those who are asking — I'll reiterate my story, as I've done many times before. I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain. My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA. We celebrate both cultures in our home — Alec and I are raising our children bilingual, just as I was raised. This is very important to me. I understand that my story is a little different, but it is mine, and I'm very proud of it."

In a podcast interview from April, Baldwin said she did not move to the United States until she was 19, to attend New York University. However, in response to the original Twitter thread, people on social media have been claiming that they attended school with her in Boston. "I went to high school with her," one user wrote. "She was perfectly nice and serious about ballroom dancing. Her name was indeed Hillary Hayward-Thomas and she did not have her current accent."

In another video that surfaced on social media and added to the controversy, Hilaria participated in a Today show cooking segment where she spoke with a strong Spanish accent and seemed to forget the English word for "cucumber."

In her Instagram video reacting to the backlash, she said: "When I was growing up in this country I would use the name Hillary and in Spain I would use the name Hilaria. My whole family calls me Hilaria." She added that her name means "happy" and she doesn't mind being called either variation.

"I feel really lucky that I grew up with two cultures, speaking two languages," she continued. "Yes, I am a white girl. Let's be very clear that Europe has a lot of white people. My family is white and ethnically I am a mix of many things."

