Hilaria Baldwin Thanks "Special Angels" Who Brought Daughter Lucía to the World

Now a mother of six, Baldwin talked about the experience of bringing her newborn daughter to the family via surrogacy.

Hilaria Baldwin is now a mom of six. The fitness instructor and podcast host, 37, gave birth to son Edu in September, then she and husband Alec Baldwin announced this week that a newborn daughter has also joined the family. Lucía, as they named the baby girl, was born via surrogacy, a source confirmed to People.

"Our hearts are filled with so much gratitude. The Baldwinitos craved so much to have a little sister. Many of you may remember the loss of their sister at 4 months in the end of 2019. There isn't a day that goes by where we don't ache for our daughter," Hilaria wrote on Instagram, referring to a miscarriage she suffered. "When I found out our baby had died, I told our children that their sister was going to come, just not at that time. Nothing will ever replace her, but two wonderful souls have come into our lives, and we are humbled to know them. Our children were brave during our time of tremendous grief — braver than us ... and they held out hope."

The Mom Brain podcast host also thanked the "very special angels" who helped the family with the surrogacy process. "Our rainbow baby, Edu, is such a blessing — we are overwhelmed by how fortunate we are to have him," Hilaria wrote. "We are living each day, bonding, and grateful for all of the very special angels who helped bring Lucía into the world. María Lucía Victoria and Eduardo Pau Lucas: our babies who bring light into our lives — almost like twins, we love you so much."

Hilaria also shared a sweet photo of baby Lucía with the loving message: "We are so in love with our daughter, Lucía. Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true."