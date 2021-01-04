8 Movies We Can't Wait to See in 2021
From Marry Me and In the Heights to Cinderella, these are the movies we'll be lining up to see (even if we're still at home).
Cinderella
Camila Cabello takes the lead in a new remake of the beloved Disney movie, set for release on February 5. She will be making her big-screen debut alongside actors Idina Menzel and Billy Porter.
In the Heights
The film adaption of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning Broadway musical was originally scheduled for release in June 2020, but its premiere was pushed back due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Anthony Ramos, Melissa Barrera, Stephanie Beatriz, and Leslie Grace star in the movie, now set for release on June 18.
Marry Me
Maluma will make his screen debut alongside Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson. The rom-com was originally set for release on Valentine's Day weekend, but was pushed to May 14.
No Time to Die
The latest James Bond movie will be Daniel Craig's last outing as 007, but will also mark Cuban actress Ana de Armas's first time as a Bond girl. The movie is currently scheduled for release on April 2.
Eternals
Another production pushed back because of the pandemic, the new Marvel team movie features a ton of stars, including Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie.
Encanto
Lin-Manuel Miranda will have a busy 2021. He wrote music for the upcoming Disney film about a magical family living in Colombia, due out November 24.
The Little Mermaid
The live-action remake of the beloved Disney film has a star-studded cast, including Oscar winner Javier Bardem. And once again, the aforementioned Lin-Manuel Miranda is writing the music.
West Side Story
Steven Spielberg's remake of the musical starring Ariana DeBose was also set to come out in 2020, but now has a release date of December 10.