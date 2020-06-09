The Latinx Celebs Who Made the 'Forbes' Highest-Paid Celebrity List

Jennifer Lopez and Sofía Vergara are among those who made the cut.

Forbes released their annual list of highest-paid celebrities this week, and this year, a handful of Latinx stars made the cut. Broadway star Lin-Manuel Miranda — who's won three Grammys, three Tonys, one Emmy, and a Pulitzer Prize — came in at number 62, with a net worth of $45.5 million.

Miranda's show Hamilton also reached a milestone. Between Broadway, the touring shows, the upcoming movie, and more, the show has now made more than $1 billion.

Jennifer Lopez is also on the list at number 56, with estimated earnings of $47.5 million from her movies, Las Vegas residency, tours, and other business ventures.

Image zoom Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Colombian actress Sofía Vergara made the list again, this time at number 71 with earnings of $43 million. Though Modern Family has come to an end, she's now working as a judge on the NBC show America Got’s Talent.

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Soccer star Lionel Messi is one of the many athletes to grace the list, coming in fifth place with earnings of $104 million.

Image zoom Alex Livesey/Getty Images