Liven Up Your Next Fiesta With This Cognac-Infused Sangria Cocktail
This classic sangria recipe blends wine, cognac and peaches to spruce up your next soirée.
Anuncio
Party season is just around the corner as we make way for the spirited holiday season.
Honoring Hispanic Heritage Month, Hennessy has reimagined classic cocktails like the sangria with Latin ingredients that will delight your guests at your next fiesta.
Serve over ice and enjoy!
Credit: Courtesy of Hennessy
Ingredients:
- 12.5 oz of Hennessy Very Special
- 9 oz of red wine (Cabernet Sauvignon or a similar dark red wine)
- 4 oz of fresh mango juice
- 4 oz of cranberry juice
- 2 oz of peach schnapps
- 1 orange wheels, raspberries, blackberries and peach slices
Preparation:
- Mix everything in a serving pitcher, except for the Hennessy, together ahead of time. The longer the time it has to macerate (aka set), the more the flavors will pop.
- Once ready to serve, add the Hennessy and stir.
*Recipe serves 8 cocktails.