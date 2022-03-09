Female empowerment is taking hold of the sound waves this Women's History Month.

On March 1, independent Latin record label RichMusic launched their first all-women EP "hembrismo," led and produced by its first female signee paopao featuring La Gabi, ARIA VEGA, Cami Da Baby and Villano Antillano.

The EP, composed of seven tracks that mix alternative reggaeton with sensual vibes, has broken barriers within a male-dominated industry and positioned women as leaders.

This time, las mujeres are taking control of their lives, enjoying themselves and not apologizing. With this project, RichMusic hopes to open the door for women in the music industry and create equal opportunities for them to succeed.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, these five artists talk about the power they found through female collaboration, their advice for aspiring female artists and how they hope their trailblazing project is a stepping stone for unleashing more female urban talent.

Hembrismo Credit: Courtesy of Rich Music

With the launch of this new project, you've shown that collaboration is more impactful than competition. How do you hope that resonates with your fans?

paopao: It's a project, [that] although it's ambitious, it can be done. I think it's a product that has never been seen before, because everyone assumes that women are in an eternal competition, because it is something that even we ourselves could have easily assumed from this project. It's something that has opened both our eyes and our hearts, that women support each other in a way that is so, so different from how we think we support each other. The support of a woman is something much deeper than the support of a man, in truth, although it is appreciated, but it is something so intimate and so powerful.

Villano: I really think that we are the product of a generation that had female figures who led a movement, and I think my hope is that the girls who are coming up [in the industry] are less afraid and [it takes] them less time to come out of that shell...and realize all the wonderful things you can achieve together. I hope they go into the industry and do whatever they want.

paopao Credit: Courtesy of Rich Music

hembrismo is the first EP by RichMusic that is fully produced and created by feminine talent. How does it feel to be pioneers in this?

Cami Da Baby: It feels super, super good. I [could] had never imagined this. It seems incredible for me to set this example [for] the other girls who are in the industry, that they see that this type of thing is going to help us grow a lot. I, at least personally, feel that one does not grow alone, and you don't see this kind of example, especially in the urban genre. You see that most of them are men who got together and do this kind of thing, but this had not yet been seen purely done by women, and it seems to me that it's something incredible that is happening. I'm super grateful with Pao and with Rich for taking me into account, because I don't even have music out yet, and I'm in a project as hardcore as this one. Let it be an example for those other girls who are in the industry that there is no competition here, that we got together and made music together because we are all going to grow like foam.

paopao: To be the first to do something like this feels incredible. I think now that it came out, I feel that I still don't believe it. After I finish all this craziness, I'm going to have a very big moment of reflection. It's a very powerful feeling to be able to do something like this and to be able to do it together and be the first of the genre. Yes, we literally are the first of the genre to do something like this.

Aria Vega Credit: Courtesy of RichMusic

La Gabi: I never imagined myself doing a project with women. That is, I haven't even recorded songs with women. I mean, obviously you guys, but aside from that everyone around me is [a man]. The artists I know are men and being part of a project like this and knowing that we are building that story of five women that came together for a new project, a seven-song EP, something new that has not been seen, it feels like something I never imagined that I was going to do, but it feels real.

What was your favorite part of working together on this project?

La Gabi: The most significant thing, I would say, apart from doing the project, was meeting each one of them and learning—not a little—a lot from each of them. I really admire them. I'll say this again, I respect them a lot and I wish the best in the world to each one of them. That is the most beautiful part. I don't see it as "I want to make it" or anything like that, all I know its going to be impactful because God wanted it that way, and it's going to be like that, but the most important thing was meeting them.

La Gabi Credit: Courtesy of RichMusic

Aria Vega: For me, the best part of this whole experience is feeling the support from both the industry and each other. Today, for example, we are going to have a rehearsal and tomorrow we have a showcase. I can only imagine the energy between us for the first time. We are going to be, unfortunately not the five of us together, but the four of us, on stage singing live together. That is a completely different experience.

We're celebrating Women's History Month all of March. If you could give women any words of advice what would it be?

Villano: I think that something that I have learned recently through meeting these girls, sharing and listening to stories, feeling accompanied, is to be gentle with myself. We have so many pressures from different sectors, from men, from society, from this and that. We have so many expectations that sometimes we forget to be kind to ourselves and simply know that whatever we give is more than enough and that we are very capable. I would like the girls who come and who listen to us and who see us and who perhaps consider us a role models to know that too. We are human, and we have gone through [a lot] to get here, but that I do not want those who come [after me] to suffer what I suffered.

Villano Credit: Courtesy of RichMusic

paopao: I hope this project gives them strength. That they identify with being themselves [and] dare to do this kind of thing and that they keep pushing it. That it can be done because I couldn't be in this position if the ones that came before me didn't fight for me to do this. I speak in a very explicit [and] personal way—that only a year ago had not been seen [and] was not possible. Those who dared to do this [before me] went through what they had to go through, and they had the complications that they had [in order] to allow me to be here and do it so easily. Hopefully, this will allow others to continue pushing those barriers and those stereotypes. That they continue to make it even easier for others, so that at some point equality finally arrives.

Aria Vega: I would also like to extend an invitation [to both] men and women to listen to more speeches, more voices from women on their Spotify, to play their music, which is not a matter of filling our pockets, it is a matter of acceptance and equity. For example, all the songs on the EP are explicit. Right now, like what Pao was saying, the first thing you hear from the [music] industry—because it's sort of regulated this way—is that if the songs are explicit, you won't be able to do the pitching that you have to do for them on digital platforms. I'm not going to go on most of the playlists, so this is something that all of you have to create from what you are seeing, listening to, reading this interview, and you have to follow what you like. Be explicit, be explicit; so that these songs have the repercussion they should have, because if there is an entity, a company, whatever it is, that is trying to regulate or put us under a scheme, we are the ones in charge of breaking those schemes.