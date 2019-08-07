El Paso's Path To Healing After Tragic Shooting

Sixth grader Ruben Martínez created the now viral #ElPasoChallenge, consisting of challenging each person in El Paso to do 22 good deeds for others — one for each of the victims shot and killed by Crusius, indentified as a white supremacist. Ruben wrote a list of kinds acts —such as mowing someone’s lawn, visiting a nursing home or paying for someone’s lunch— as actions to help his community heal.