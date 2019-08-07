El Paso's Path To Healing After Tragic Shooting

EL PASO STRONG
When 21-year-old Patrick Crusius went into a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, last Saturday and opened fire, killing 22 people and injuring over 20 others, he shook this community and the entire country.
IN OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS
Flowers, candles and images of The Virgin of Guadalupe are seen at a makeshift memorial outside Walmart, near the scene of the mass shooting.
RESILIENCE
Members of the community gathered to pray for the victims, which included mom of three Jordan Anchondo, 25, who reportedly died shielding her 2-month-old baby from bullets.
REST IN PEACE
A photo of 15-year-old victim Javier Rodriguez (seen here with friends) adorns the memorial of the Cielo Vista Mall where the shooting took place.
IN LOVING MEMORY
Adolfo Hernandez and Sari Regalado also lost their lives at the Walmart store.
UNITED WE STAND
El Paso residents have come together. Besides holding vigils, people have donated blood and the El Paso Community Foundation has raised nearly $1 million for the families of victims, TIME reports.
KEEPING THE FAITH
People attend a candlelight prayer vigil outside Immanuel Baptist Church, near the scene of the tragedy.
BRAVE VOICES
Less than 24 hours after the El Paso shooting, nine people were killed and 26 were injured when Connor Betts, 24, opened fire on the streets of a popular nightlife area in Dayton, Ohio. The recent shootings have put the spotlight on the issue of gun reform.
ENOUGH
Gun control advocates participated in a candlelight vigil to honor the victims of the mass shootings this past weekend in the United States —which left 31 people dead— outside of the NRA headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia.
#ELPASOCHALLENGE
Sixth grader Ruben Martínez created the now viral #ElPasoChallenge, consisting of challenging each person in El Paso to do 22 good deeds for others — one for each of the victims shot and killed by Crusius, indentified as a white supremacist. Ruben wrote a list of kinds acts —such as mowing someone’s lawn, visiting a nursing home or paying for someone’s lunch— as actions to help his community heal.