People Chica asked Latina fitness and wellness pro, Victoria Loza, what some of her tips and tricks for revitalizing your health in the new year are.

5 Things You Can Do To Revamp Your Health in 2022

As 2022 inches closer and closer, most folks are probably already brainstorming what they are going to be doing in order to get their health back on track after the holiday season.

While some people are beginning to dread the idea of going to a gym, Latina fitness expert and queen of "follow along" workouts Victoria Loza is here to remind us that it doesn't take much to revamp our health.

Below, the Mexican American fitness trainer gives us her top tips for kick-starting your health and wellness in the upcoming year.

Drink more H2O

Loza details that drinking water is super important for our bodies—but she's realistic and knows people have to find ways to facilitate their water intake.

She says, "I know drinking water is hard for a lot of us, but your bodies will thank [you]! Purchase a gallon from Amazon or your local grocery store, and just like we carry our phone around all day we can do the same with our gallon."

While it's always good to consult with your doctor or nutritionist first, the Mayo Clinic suggests drinking about 16 cups of water for men and about 12 cups of water for women.

Don't forget that there are also foods that add to the body's overall water intake like cucumber, watermelon and cottage cheese, per Healthline.

Time to get physical

Loza also notes how important movement is for the body.

"Even if it's a 30-minute walk, yoga or even a Vickythefitchick workout, 30 minutes a day is all your body needs," she explains.

The American Heart Association suggests at least 150 minutes a week (roughly 2.5 hours) of heart-pumping exercise.

Cut down on your screen time

The Mayo Clinic notes that less screen time means more time spent outside or moving the body, all things that can improve your overall health, mood and relationships.

"Let's be more this new year [and be more present with] our loved ones—they will thank us," shares Loza, whose fitness journey saw her lose over 60 pounds in a span of 16 months.

Make sure to get some sun

Not only will you be in a better mood, per Medical News Today, you'll also be supporting various bodily functions.

Loza says, "Make sure you get some sunlight throughout the day. It will significantly improve your sleep, stress, mood and immune system."

Treat yourself

For her final tip, she notes the importance of recognizing your victories, both big and small.