8 Foods That Will Help You Minimize The Effects of Rosacea Flare-Ups
Rosacea is a common skin condition that causes redness & flakiness to the skin. The cause for rosacea has not been found, but dermatologists believe diet can help minimize flare-ups. Here are eight foods that you can incorporate into your diet to ensure your skin remains healthy from the inside out.
Nuts
Nuts are filled with essential nutrients and vitamins that act as a natural moisturizer for your skin, according to Healthline.
Berries
Berries are known for having antioxidant properties that protect your skin and stimulate the natural creation of collagen. Healthline states they also contain the antioxidant ellagic acid, which helps with signs of aging.
Chia Seeds
Chia seeds are a superfood that contain healthy fats that can promote skin and hair health. They help by sealing in moisture, preventing dryness and reducing inflammation.
Flax Seeds
Flax seeds are not only great for your gut, but they contain lignans and antioxidants that help prevent fine lines and wrinkles.
Leafy Greens
According to The Skincare Clinic, leafy greens are rich in lutein and beta-carotenes, which help renew and repair the skin.
Asparagus
According to Healthline, asparagus is rich in vitamin C, vitamin E and helps stop the breakdown of collagen in the skin. Additionally, it hydrates the skin and prevents wrinkle formation.
Salmon
Salmon contains the highest concentration of omega-3 fatty acids and is full of vitamin B and D. Healthline names salmon as one of the most beneficial fish to eat for overall health.