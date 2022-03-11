The British singer was caught in a wrong number mix up and ended up texting a stranger instead of the Spanish urban artist.

This is What the Text Message Harry Styles Sent Rosalía's Wrong Number Said

Harry Styles has been caught in a game of telephone with Spanish singer Rosalía.

The British singer accidentally texted a wrong number, believing it was the "Saoco" vocalist—who had changed her number to focus on her music.

The "Watermelon Sugar" singer had sent a text message thinking it was for Rosalía, when in fact he reached out to a completely different person.

During her debut appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 28 year old shared the confusingly funny exchange with the talk show host.

Rosalia Credit: Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"I heard that you change your phone number a lot," Fallon said, asking for the details of what happened between her and Styles. "So Harry Styles texts you, thinking it's you, but someone else has the phone number?"

Pulling her phone out of her boot, she showed Fallon the screenshots of her exchange with the former One Direction member and went on to explain that she changes her phone number often to focus on her music.

"I thought when you use a phone number, then it disappears," she said. "My friends thought that they were texting me [but] they were texting random people," she added.

In the screenshots, the "Sign of the Times" singer sent Rosalía a text message complimenting her song "Dolerme," which he referred to as "beautiful."

Rosalia

On the other end, the current owner of Rosalia's old number replied with, "I know my darling." Then Styles, thinking it was Rosalia, responded with "Love it."

The exchange continued after the other person told Styles they loved him, and he replied, "Love you toooo."

However, the jokester admitted this was a wrong number and they were just playing along.

"Haha sorry, you're wrong," they wrote. "I don't know who you are."

To which Styles replied, "I'm confused," and the person said, "This number belongs to someone before. But now it's my number. So don't bother me anymore. Good night. Thanks."

Afterward, Styles sent Rosalía a DM on Instagram with the screenshots of the exchange telling her, "these texts are confusing."

Fallon and Rosalía, laughing hysterically, went on to imagine how that person would feel if they knew they had been talking to Styles all along.