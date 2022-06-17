7 Celeb Dads Who Are Celebrating an Extra Special Father's Day in 2022

Por Karla Montalván Junio 17, 2022
Credit: Photo by John Parra/Getty Images

Whether they've become first-time papis or are expanding their families, these seven dads are marking another milestone year of dad-hood!

Empezar galería

1 of 7

Cristiano Ronaldo

The soccer superstar welcomed his fifth child with Georgina Rodríguez in April of this year, a beautiful daughter, Esmeralda.  

Anuncio
Anuncio

2 of 7

Camilo

Camilo and Evaluna Montaner welcomed their first-born daughter, Índigo, on April 9. 

3 de 7

A$AP Rocky

Credit: Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The rapper welcomed his first child with Rihanna in May. 

Anuncio

4 de 7

Nick Cannon

Credit: Photo by Jason Mendez/WireImage

The American television host and mogul announced that he is welcoming a ninth child while waiting on the birth of his eighth child.

5 de 7

Travis Scott

Credit: Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner welcomed another bundle of joy this year with a son born in February 2022. 

6 de 7

Nick Jonas

Credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

The singer and wife Priyanka Chopra welcomed a daughter just in time for Mother's Day this year.

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio

7 of 7

Drew Scott

The Property Brother welcomed a son with his wife Linda Phan in early May.

Repetir la galería

Compartir la galería

Siguiente

    • Por Karla Montalván