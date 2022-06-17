7 Celeb Dads Who Are Celebrating an Extra Special Father's Day in 2022
Whether they've become first-time papis or are expanding their families, these seven dads are marking another milestone year of dad-hood!
Cristiano Ronaldo
The soccer superstar welcomed his fifth child with Georgina Rodríguez in April of this year, a beautiful daughter, Esmeralda.
Camilo
Camilo and Evaluna Montaner welcomed their first-born daughter, Índigo, on April 9.
A$AP Rocky
The rapper welcomed his first child with Rihanna in May.
Nick Cannon
The American television host and mogul announced that he is welcoming a ninth child while waiting on the birth of his eighth child.
Travis Scott
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner welcomed another bundle of joy this year with a son born in February 2022.
Nick Jonas
The singer and wife Priyanka Chopra welcomed a daughter just in time for Mother's Day this year.
Drew Scott
The Property Brother welcomed a son with his wife Linda Phan in early May.