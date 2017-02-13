Hannah Jeter announced she's expecting Derek Jeter's daughter in a gorgeous essay about their love

Though our favorite pregnancy announcement of February 2017 is still Beyoncé’s — she is our fair and noble queen, after all — we have to hand it to Hannah Jeter, who announced she’s pregnant with Derek Jeter’s daughter in a whopper of an essay about the New York Yankees legend’s legacy for The Players’ Tribune.

Titled “The Derek I Know,” Hannah’s essay is touching and well-written, as it describes what it’s like to fall in love with a man who is so deeply loved by all of New York City.

It felt almost as if New York and I were dating the same person,” Hannah explains. “As if I was in love with the same person as millions of other people. I thought, ‘Here’s this guy, who I go home and watch TV and order takeout with — and the rest of the world feels like they have a piece of him too.’ It was strange. I didn’t know how to reconcile it all.”

However, despite the overwhelmingness of Derek’s fame and their 16-year age difference, Davis feels that the couple “met at the right time,” and that “the timing of Derek’s life and mine were aligned.”

“Where we’d been, where we were and where we wanted to go — everything just seemed to fit,” she writes.

We’re glad to hear it, because the couple — who were married last July — are now expecting a daughter, a detail Hannah sneaks in towards the end of the piece.

“Now, pregnant with our first child, Derek and I are looking to the future,” she begins.

He already has a name in mind — he’s set on it. (We’ll see.) He’ll say when he calls me during the day: ‘So, how are you and so-and-so doing?’ ‘That’s not the name yet, sweetie.’ Whatever her name is, I know she’ll run circles around him.

Hannah and Derek have seemingly already thrown themselves into parenting, with Hannah writing that they “want our kids’ lives to be as normal as possible.”

“They’re going to be born into such an extraordinary situation,” she explains. “They’re going to have to be some strong little people. We don’t want them to be defined by their dad’s name — for them, we want him to just be ‘Dad.’ That will be the piece of him they’ll have that the rest of the world doesn’t.”

However, Hannah admits she’ll always feel “some sadness” for the couple’s daughter — and however many come after her — “thinking about how our children will never get to experience that time in his life.”

“We can show them videos, and photos, and memorabilia — I already can’t wait to show them footage of that last night at the Stadium,” she concludes. “But I know it won’t be quite the same. I’ll tell them myself: You had to be there.”