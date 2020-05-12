'Hamilton' the Movie Will Premiere a Year Early
The filmed version of the Tony-winning Broadway show will start streaming this summer.
Big news, Hamilton fans: Disney announced on Tuesday that the very long-awaited movie version of the musical will now premiere over a year early. Originally scheduled for an October 2021 theatrical debut, the movie will now stream on Disney+ starting July 3.
“I’m so proud of how beautifully Tommy Kail has brought Hamilton to the screen. He’s given everyone who watches this film the best seat in the house,” composer Lin-Manuel Miranda said in a statement. “I’m so grateful to Disney and Disney+ for reimagining and moving up our release to July 4th weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down. I’m so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I’m so glad that we’re able to make it happen. I’m so proud of this show. I can’t wait for you to see it.”
The movie was filmed at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in June 2016 and stars the original cast of the Broadway production, including Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler, Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, and Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr.
Due to the pandemic, another one of Miranda's productions, the movie version of his musical In the Heights, was postponed till next year. In the Heights will now hit theaters June 18, 2021.