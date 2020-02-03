Fans of the hit Broadway musical Hamilton will be thrilled to hear that the beloved story is coming to the big screen in 2021. Lin-Manuel Miranda just shared the news on Twitter. “Disney presents: Hamilton. With the original Broadway cast. Filmed onstage at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. In a theater near you. October 15, 2021,” he posted.

Since making its Broadway debut in 2015, Hamilton won the Pulitzer Prize for drama and 11 Tony awards. “Lin-Manuel Miranda created an unforgettable theater experience and a true cultural phenomenon, and it was for good reason that Hamilton was hailed as an astonishing work of art,” Disney CEO and chairman Bob Iger said in a statement. “All who saw it with the original cast will never forget that singular experience. And we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to share this same Broadway experience with millions of people around the world.”

Unlike the film version of Miranda’s play In the Heights — which was shot in Washington Heights as a movie musical — the big-screen version of Hamilton will record the theatrical performance as it can be seen on the Broadway stage, preserving its original format.

The cast includes: Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, Jonathan Groff as King George, Renee Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler, Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton, and Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson.

“I fell in love with musical storytelling growing up with the legendary Howard Ashman–Alan Menken Disney collaborations — The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin,” Miranda added in the statement. “I’m so proud of what Tommy Kail has been able to capture in this filmed version of Hamilton — a live theatrical experience that feels just as immediate in your local movie theater. We’re excited to partner with Disney to bring the original Broadway company of Hamilton to the largest audience possible.”