The Hamilton Movie Is Eligible for the Golden Globes This Year

The Golden Globe nominations are set to be announced on February 3, and the ceremony will take place on February 28.

According to Variety, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has completed its annual review of film submissions for the Golden Globe Awards, and one of the movies eligible for a trophy this year is the film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway musical Hamilton. The Golden Globe nominations are set to be announced on February 3, and the ceremony will take place on February 28.

The musical premiered on Disney+ last July, after its release was moved up from a theatrical debut that would have taken place this year. The successful show has received many awards, including a Tony Award for Best Musical, a Grammy, a Pulitzer Prize, and a Billboard Music Award.

Image zoom Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Lin-Manuel MirandaLeslie Odom Jr., who starred as Aaron Burr in the musical and earned a Tony Award for his performance, is also eligible in the lead acting category. Tony winners Renée Elise Goldsberry and Daveed Diggs and Tony nominees Phillipa Soo, Christopher Jackson, and Jonathan Groff could compete in supporting acting categories.

Per the HFPA rules, after all the studios submit their entries in the various categories (which are split between drama, musical/comedy, lead, and supporting), an initial committee reviews the submissions. Membership, which includes 89 journalists from more than a dozen countries, can then vote to accept the studio's submissions.