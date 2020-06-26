Lin-Manuel Miranda and 'Hamilton' Cast Talk About the New Movie

The Hamilton movie starts streaming on Disney + on July 3 and we're counting the days! Lin-Manuel Miranda and other cast members of the hit Broadway show shared details of the new production during a recent press conference. "The world turned upside down. The world changed and it took us a while to realize Hamilton wasn't going to be playing in any theaters live for a long time," said Miranda, who won a Pulitzer for his work on the show. "It took us a minute to adjust to the new timeline of the world." In a time where audiences were home due to the coronavirus quarantine and people who had bought tickets to the play couldn't go to the theater, moving up the Hamilton movie release was the obvious way to go.

"It makes me feel good that this show is going to be able to be seen by a lot of people, because we spent so much time spinning our wheels on how to get this show seen by more people," says actor and rapper Daveed Diggs, who plays the Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson. At at time where there are protests around the world against racial injustice and abuse of power, the story seems all the more relevant. "The diversity of this country can be claimed by all of the people that created it," adds actress, singer, and songwriter Renée Elise Goldsberry, who plays Angelica Schuyler. "That's one of the things — one of the many things — this show celebrates, and I think it's so needed right now."

About translating the stage production into a cinematic experience, director and producer Thomas Kail says: "We shot the whole thing in three days — June 26, June 27, and June 28 of 2016 — so the shows that we did with an audience did not stop. The cameras were positioned in the audience. The audience sat around them, but all the cameras were in the house or on stage, and we just ran the show as we always did."

After a successful five-year run in the theater, Miranda is thrilled to see Hamilton on the screen. The star, of Puerto Rican descent, says it's fulfilling to see that younger generations are grasping the play's message of empowerment and social justice. "I know that when I see a sign at a protest out in the street that says, 'History has its eyes on you,' or, 'Tomorrow there’ll be more of us,' I know that the language of the show is connecting in a way that makes me incredibly proud," he says.

"Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre — a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education," Disney said in a press release. "The film transports its audience into the world of the Broadway show in a uniquely intimate way."

