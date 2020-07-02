Everything to Know About the New 'Hamilton' Movie

The cast of Hamilton shares some of the reasons why you should watch the movie, coming to Disney+ on July 3.

The idea of having Hamilton available for streaming is almost too good to be true, but it's happening — on Friday, July 3, to be exact. People CHICA had the chance to talk some of the movie's cast last month, and we could not contain our emotions.

During my interview with producer, actor, and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, I confessed my childhood desire to be able to watch a Broadway show while living outside the United States, which people will now be able to do thanks to this movie. "That’s the reason why we’re doing this," Miranda tells CHICA. "When our show premiered, we were not expecting to have all this success. When you’re doing theater, you’re like in a restaurant — you can only serve 1,300 people at the same time. We wanted to give access to other audiences around the world. It took us almost a year, but we did it."

But why else should you watch the Hamilton movie this weekend? Just a few more reasons:

1. The great cast

Image zoom A Hamilton rehearsal in New York City. Disney

The Hamilton cast is fantastic, and the movie features almost the entire original company from the show's initial Broadway run. Three of these actors won Tonys for their performances, and four more of them were nominated. In this film, you will see their impressive skills as actors, singers, and dancers who delivered pure talent and passion. You might be watching at home on the "pantalla chica," but you'll still get to see them shine while sending profound messages of unity and bravery.

2. The outstanding music

We're talking about a musical that won 11 of its 16 Tony nominations, a Grammy, a Billboard Music Award, and a Pulitzer Prize, so it's got to be good. From the opening song till the end of the show, there's magic every time one of the actors sings. Miranda paid a lot of attention to the lyrics, referencing contemporary rap and hip-hop while also teaching audiences a thing or two about American history.

3. Those perfect moves

Andy Blankenbuehler is Hamilton’s Tony-winning choreographer, and we really love his “swag." His work is a mashup of different styles, and each part has its own meaning. From jazz and hip-hop to swing and jitterbug, Andy and the dancers really worked hard to bring audiences the feeling of a real revolution.