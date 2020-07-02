The Hamilton movie will be available for streaming via Disney+ on July 3.

With the upcoming July 3 release of the Hamilton movie on Disney+, the cast has been doing interviews promoting the new production. They recently participated in a Disney song challenge, wherein they had to list as many songs from a certain popular Disney movie.

In an interview with IGN, the crew started by listing songs from The Little Mermaid, which will soon be a live-action movie with Lin-Manuel Miranda composing the score and Daveed Diggs voicing Sebastian the crab.

The original cast has also been going down memory lane, sharing photos and videos from their time on Broadway. Anthony Ramos, who played John Laurens and Philip Hamilton, shared videos of how he would prepare for the show alongside cast member Okieriete Onaodowan (Hercules Mulligan and James Madison).

"Da People: You did the show 8 times a week. Did you have any special routine before every show?" he captioned a video of their routine, which shows them dancing backstage.