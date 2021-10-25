MondayMotivation: Five Spooktacular Podcasts for Halloween

Are your pumpkins aligned and all your black cats accounted for? Get your inner bruja ready for the spookiest night of the year with this week's podcast playlist.

Are you ready to let your inner bruja out this Halloween?

On October 31st we celebrate the spookiest night of the year with costumes, candy and trick-or-treating. The tradition of Halloween dates back to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, where people would wear costumes and light bonfires to scare ghosts away. The day also marked the end of summer and transition into the fall harvest season.

According to history.com, the Celts believed that one night before this "new year," the boundary between the world of the living and the dead was blurred, allowing ghosts to return to the earth.

At People Chica, regardless of what you believe, we're getting your human spirit ready for the eventful night with our weekly podcast playlist. Tune in to scary stories, meditations and even a little bit of the history behind this celebration. So, grab your headphones, speaker or crank up the radio in your car and tune in. Enjoy!

Tu Tía Bruja

Host Bex Carlos is the cool aunt we all wish we had. The Chicana podcaster, tarot reader and practicing bruja helms an English-language podcast series on ghosts, witchcraft and the abnormal that "focuses on the perspective of BIPOC and queer folx." Each episode explores spirituality and magic with guests from all over the world. Tune in every Friday for a brand new episode.

2. Bruja Moderna: El Podcast

Not only is the introduction song to "Bruja Moderna" enough to get you hooked on this Spanish-language podcast, but host Dalia Walker brings magic to your ears with each episode. Walker is the creator of Tiendas FE and the bestseller book Bruja Moderna. In each episode, she unlocks the ancient art of witchcraft so you can find the form of magic that works best for you. Get your crystals, bonfires and energy ready for some modern craft!

3. Two Girls One Ghost

Hosts Corinne Vien and Sabrina Deana-Roga are here to tell you all about their contacts with the other side. This fun and dynamic English-language podcast delves into ghost stories and invites its guests to join in as they explore the occult. Get ready to have some fun and laugh while you explore the ghostly side of things.

4. Enigmas sin resolver

Are you ready to explore the mysteries of this world? Host Dafnee Wejebe will walk you through them with the help of experts and stories of the paranormal. The host goes through different mysteries in each Spanish-language episode and tries to solve them through incredible storytelling.

5. Haunted: Real Ghost Stories