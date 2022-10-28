7 Spell-Binding Halloween Makeup Looks For A No-Fuss Costume
Still haven't put together a costume? Here are a few options that'll help you stand out with products you probably already have in your makeup kit.
Spiderwebs
Make your eyes the center of attention with this cobweb look that you can recreate in any color of your choosing.
Anxious about getting the lines perfect?
Start by creating an outline with a lighter eyeshadow and an angled brush, then follow those lines with your liquid liner.
Euphoria-Inspired Glam
This is the perfect time to play with all the bold shades in your makeup palettes.
Just think, "what would Maddie do?" Then have fun experimenting with your look.
Blood Red Eyes
This blood drip look is extremely multi-purpose for a vampire costume, an all-red look or just a spooky vibe.
Violet Beauregarde
Channel the classic Charlie and the Chocolate Factory moment with this cute purple homage.
Wig Hack: If you're trying to make a cheap blonde wig look better, try giving it a soak in warm water and fabric softener.
After about 30 minutes, the wig will look less synthetic—it's like a conditioning treatment for plastic hair.
Morticia Adams
Got a black dress in your closet?
Pair it with vampy eye makeup, a red lip and slicked-back hair to be Halloween's favorite hot momma.
Pixel Art
Get creative with squares of product across your face to look like you got trapped in the matrix.
For an easier way to create the pixel effect, cut a wedge sponge in half and use it to stamp on the color.
Classic Catrina
While definitely not for beginners, those looking for a challenge can try a colorful Day of the Dead-inspired catrina look as seen in this video tutorial.