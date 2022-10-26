Slay This Halloween With these 7 Ghoulish and Boo-tiful Costume Ideas
We're only days away from the spookiest night of all, where the witches and ghouls come out to play. Here are seven spell-binding and witch-approved costumes that will make you the queen of the Halloween ball.
Wednesday Addams
She's creepy and she's kooky, mysterious and spooky, she's altogether ooky, but she'll make a delightfully dark costume this Halloween.
Halloween Costumes, Wednesday Addams, $48.71, halloweencostumes.com
Crazy Quinn
Get into a little trouble with this plus size Crazy Quinn costume.
The look features a red and blue bike short romper (comfy and perfect for all the misdeeds you'll be doing) as well as a black belt with chain detail, red gloves, a studded chain necklace, and matching bracelets.
Pair them with stockings and a wig to complete the look!
Yandy, Crazy Quinn, $48.71, yandy.com
Downtown Doll
Travel back in time to the 1920s with this sexy flapper dress from Dreamgirl.
The dress and headpiece will have you feeling like a Gatsby girl yourself.
Dreamgirl, Downtown Doll, $49.99, halloweencostumes.com
Bad Kitty
Purr in this black vinyl bodysuit and sheer mesh long sleeves as you stride like a cat through the streets.
Yandy, Bad Kitty, $28.67, yandy.com
Lady of the Dead
Accompany your most illustrious Día de Muertos makeup with this off-the-shoulder ruffled dress from Dreamgirl.
The frock is adorned with a brightly-colored skeleton screen print, a satin ribbon belt, and a multi-tiered skirt with sugar skull detailing.
Dreamgirl, Lady of the Dead, $56.00, dreamgirlofficial.com
Regency Queen
Let your Bridgerton vibes loose with this exclusive costume.
Get transported to the Regency era with all the luxe detailing like the ruffled lace trim, the lavender and gold brocade design and a lavender skirt with a white lace trim and built-in petticoat.
Yandy, Regency Queen, $84.95, yandy.com
Magic Cat Costume
As featured on Hocus Pocus 2, the Magic Cat costume is inspired by the Cheshire cat and is as fun as the iconic character.
Dreamgirl, Magic Cat, $49.99-59.99, halloweencostumes.com