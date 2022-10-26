Slay This Halloween With these 7 Ghoulish and Boo-tiful Costume Ideas

Por Karla Montalván Octubre 26, 2022
Credit: Getty Images

We're only days away from the spookiest night of all, where the witches and ghouls come out to play. Here are seven spell-binding and witch-approved costumes that will make you the queen of the Halloween ball. 

Wednesday Addams

Credit: Courtesy of Halloween Costumes

She's creepy and she's kooky, mysterious and spooky, she's altogether ooky, but she'll make a delightfully dark costume this Halloween. 

Halloween Costumes, Wednesday Addams, $48.71, halloweencostumes.com

Crazy Quinn

Credit: Courtesy of Yandy

Get into a little trouble with this plus size Crazy Quinn costume.

The look features a red and blue bike short romper (comfy and perfect for all the misdeeds you'll be doing) as well as a black belt with chain detail, red gloves, a studded chain necklace, and matching bracelets.

Pair them with stockings and a wig to complete the look!

Yandy, Crazy Quinn, $48.71, yandy.com

Downtown Doll

Credit: Courtesy of Dreamgirl

Travel back in time to the 1920s with this sexy flapper dress from Dreamgirl.

The dress and headpiece will have you feeling like a Gatsby girl yourself. 

Dreamgirl, Downtown Doll, $49.99, halloweencostumes.com

Bad Kitty

Credit: Courtesy of Yandy

Purr in this black vinyl bodysuit and sheer mesh long sleeves as you stride like a cat through the streets. 

Yandy, Bad Kitty,  $28.67, yandy.com

Lady of the Dead

Credit: Courtesy of Dreamgirl

Accompany your most illustrious Día de Muertos makeup with this off-the-shoulder ruffled dress from Dreamgirl.

The frock is adorned with a brightly-colored skeleton screen print, a satin ribbon belt, and a multi-tiered skirt with sugar skull detailing. 

Dreamgirl, Lady of the Dead, $56.00, dreamgirlofficial.com

Regency Queen

Credit: Courtesy of Yandy

Let your Bridgerton vibes loose with this exclusive costume.

Get transported to the Regency era with all the luxe detailing like the ruffled lace trim, the lavender and gold brocade design and a lavender skirt with a white lace trim and built-in petticoat. 

Yandy, Regency Queen, $84.95, yandy.com

Magic Cat Costume

Credit: Courtesy of Dreamgirl

As featured on Hocus Pocus 2, the Magic Cat costume is inspired by the Cheshire cat and is as fun as the iconic character. 

Dreamgirl, Magic Cat, $49.99-59.99, halloweencostumes.com

