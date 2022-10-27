This monstrously good libation will fit your Halloween plans spooktacularly.

Haunt Your Friends This Halloween With this Scary Good Frankenlime Collins Cocktail

As All Hallow's Eve closely approaches, finding the right cocktail to brew is as important as setting up your cauldron steadily.

This Frankenlime Collins, from our friends from Q Mixers and Waterloo Sparkling Water, is a monstrously delightful libation that will get any party rockin' properly.

Shake it up and enjoy with dread!

Halloween Credit: Courtesy of Q Mixers + Waterloo Sparkling Water

Ingredients:

1 oz of Gin

0.25 oz of Midori

0.5 oz of Lime Juice

5 oz of Q Spectacular Tonic

1 Lime Peel

Directions: