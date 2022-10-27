Haunt Your Friends This Halloween With this Scary Good Frankenlime Collins Cocktail
This monstrously good libation will fit your Halloween plans spooktacularly.
As All Hallow's Eve closely approaches, finding the right cocktail to brew is as important as setting up your cauldron steadily.
This Frankenlime Collins, from our friends from Q Mixers and Waterloo Sparkling Water, is a monstrously delightful libation that will get any party rockin' properly.
Shake it up and enjoy with dread!
Credit: Courtesy of Q Mixers + Waterloo Sparkling Water
Ingredients:
- 1 oz of Gin
- 0.25 oz of Midori
- 0.5 oz of Lime Juice
- 5 oz of Q Spectacular Tonic
- 1 Lime Peel
Directions:
- Shake all ingredients except the Q Spectacular Tonic and strain them into a large glass mug.
- Top with chilled Q Spectacular Tonic Water and garnish with a lime peel.