Halloween Heats Up With These Stand-Out Celebrity Costumes
2022 has been a great year for fans of Halloween! Check out some of our favorite looks.
Karol G
La Bichota slayed as the personification of her song Gatúbela in a red latex catsuit adorned with white stitching.
Lele Pons
Joined by besties Kim Loaiza and Nicole Garcia, the content creator gave us major nostalgia with her Rebelde costume.
Tokischa
The Dominican rapper gave her signature unapologetic style a Halloween twist with what looks like an ode to periods and masturbation.
Becky G
Perfectly channeling Salma Hayek's Santanico Pandemonium, the singer looked phenomenal at a Halloween party in L.A.
Rosalía
Recognize this character? La Motomami dressed up as Asuka Langley Soryu, a character from popular anime series Neon Genesis Evangelion.
Kylie Jenner
The Kylie Cosmetics founder blew us away with her spot-on ode to Elvira, Mistress of the Dark.
Lizzo
In a look that's equal parts campy and sexy, the singer donned a pig nose and blonde wig as the iconic Miss Piggy.