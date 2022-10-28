Unleash your inner witch this All Hallows Eve with this caramel apple recipe.

Get in the Spirit of Halloween with These "Poisoned" Caramel Apples

Caramel apples have long been a Halloween staple.

Whether you like them coated with peanuts or by themselves, the apple on a stick is to die for and is an especially boo-tiful addition to any Halloween party table.

To help you get in the spirit, we're sharing this simple recipe for homemade caramel apples.

!Disfruta!

Caramel Apple Credit: Getty Images

Ingredients:

8 large tart apples

8 wooden chopsticks, for handles

2 cups of packed brown sugar

1 (14-ounce) can of sweetened condensed milk

1 cup of light corn syrup

1 cup of butter

2 teaspoons of vanilla extract

Directions:

Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Dip apples in boiling water for a few seconds, using a slotted spoon remove them, then dry them with paper towels to remove any wax from the peels. Set apples aside to completely cool for about 30 minutes. Insert sticks into the bottom of each cooled apple through the core (will serve as a handle). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a saucepan, stir brown sugar, sweetened condensed milk, corn syrup, and butter together over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly, then reduce heat to medium. Cook until a candy thermometer reads 248°F (120°C), stirring constantly to prevent burning for about 25-30 minutes. Test the mixture by taking a teaspoon of caramel and dropping it in a glass of cold water; it should form a firm ball. Remove caramel once ready from heat and stir in vanilla extract. Working quickly, dip each apple into the hot caramel to completely coat the entire apple and about 1/2 inch of the wooden handle. Sprinkle apples with any desired toppings while still hot. Let caramel apples cool on the prepared baking sheet for about 1 hour. Use caution, caramel is very hot.

Note: Because the caramel requires constant attention when cooking and you will be in a hurry when coating the apples, it is advised to prep everything beforehand. Have your parchment paper laid out, your toppings ready in bowls, etc. Also, each stove differs as far as temperature and how long you will need to cook caramel.