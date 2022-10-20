Get Your Hands on This Spooktacular Bloody Mary Cocktail this Halloween
This dreadfully delightful twist on the classic Bloody Mary will have your guests feeling fang-tastic.
As Halloween approaches, pair up this year's costume with una bebida sangrienta.
With help of our friends at SIA Scotch Whiskey, we're shaking up the traditional vodka-based Bloody Mary recipe for one featuring inspiring notes of vanilla, caramel, citrus and a hint of smoke for a frighteningly decadent cocktail.
¡Disfruta como las brujas!
Credit: Courtesy of SIA
Ingredients:
Drink
- 1.5 oz of SIA Scotch Whisky
- 2 oz of Toma Horseradish Bloody Mary Mix
- 0.5 oz of Garden Spice Mix*
- 2-3 jalapeños (adjust for spice level)
Garden Spice Mix:
- 4 oz of ginger juice
- 12 oz of lime juice
- 3 oz of wasabi
- 1 spoon of celery salt
- ½ spoon of black pepper
Directions:
- Blend together all the ingredients for the garden spice mix and set aside.
- Muddle the jalapeños then add SIA Scotch Whisky, bloody Mary mix and garden spice mix to a glass.
- Stir then pour into a highball glass and garnish with celery, olives, and lime.