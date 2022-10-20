Get Your Hands on This Spooktacular Bloody Mary Cocktail this Halloween

This dreadfully delightful twist on the classic Bloody Mary will have your guests feeling fang-tastic.
Por Karla Montalván Octubre 20, 2022
As Halloween approaches, pair up this year's costume with una bebida sangrienta.

With help of our friends at SIA Scotch Whiskey, we're shaking up the traditional vodka-based Bloody Mary recipe for one featuring inspiring notes of  vanilla, caramel, citrus and a hint of smoke for a frighteningly decadent cocktail.

¡Disfruta como las brujas!

Credit: Courtesy of SIA

Ingredients:

Drink

  • 1.5 oz of SIA Scotch Whisky
  • 2 oz of Toma Horseradish Bloody Mary Mix
  • 0.5 oz of Garden Spice Mix*
  • 2-3 jalapeños (adjust for spice level)

Garden Spice Mix:

  • 4 oz of ginger juice
  • 12 oz of lime juice
  • 3 oz of wasabi
  • 1 spoon of celery salt
  • ½ spoon of black pepper

Directions:

  1. Blend together all the ingredients for the garden spice mix and set aside.
  2. Muddle the jalapeños then add SIA Scotch Whisky, bloody Mary mix and garden spice mix to a glass.
  3. Stir then pour into a highball glass and garnish with celery, olives, and lime.
