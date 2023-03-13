From Halle Bailey's Ariel to Jonah Hauer-King's Prince Eric, here's the first full trailer for the film.

Here's the Official Full Look at the Live-Action Cast of The Little Mermaid

As Disney fans inch closer and closer to the release of the live-action remake of the fan-favorite The Little Mermaid, the House of the Mouse drops the first full trailer of the upcoming film.

The trailer, which debuted during the 2023 Academy Award's live telecast, gives everyone a true look at how Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, and the rest of the cast brought the classic princess movie to life.

Bailey shared her excitement for the release of the trailer on Instagram, stating, "can't believe we got to debut the full little mermaid trailer at the oscar's."

In addition to seeing Bailey in action as Ariel, fans get a first look at Javier Bardem's King Triton, a full look at McCarthy as Ursula, and Jonah Hauer-King being the adorable Prince Eric as well as Scuttle, Sebastian, and Flounder.

The trailer also showcases Bailey's stunning voice as she sings the iconic film's legendary song "Part of Your World."