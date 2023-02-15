The singer-actress shares a new teaser trailer giving fans a quick glimpse of the film's antagonist.

Halle Bailey Gives Fans First Look of Ursula in Disney's Live-Action Little Mermaid

In just 100 days, Disney's The Little Mermaid fans from across the world will get the chance to be part of that world.

On February 15, singer-songwriter and actress Halle Bailey shared on Twitter the latest teaser trailer for her upcoming Disney film.

In the video, fans can see Bailey's Ariel swimming around and having fun in her underwater world—and even going in for a kiss with Prince Eric played by Jonah Hauer-King.

But that's not all.

The trailer tops off with a maniacal laugh and a quick glimpse of Ursula played by actress Melissa McCarthy.

Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy Halle Bailey shares the first look at Melissa McCarthy's Ursula in Disney's live-action of "The Little Mermaid." | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Bailey captioned the post, "i'm so very excited to continue the #Disney100 celebration with this new look at #TheLittleMermaid just 100 days until it arrives in theaters!"