Halle Bailey Gives Fans First Look of Ursula in Disney's Live-Action Little Mermaid
In just 100 days, Disney's The Little Mermaid fans from across the world will get the chance to be part of that world.
On February 15, singer-songwriter and actress Halle Bailey shared on Twitter the latest teaser trailer for her upcoming Disney film.
In the video, fans can see Bailey's Ariel swimming around and having fun in her underwater world—and even going in for a kiss with Prince Eric played by Jonah Hauer-King.
But that's not all.
The trailer tops off with a maniacal laugh and a quick glimpse of Ursula played by actress Melissa McCarthy.
Bailey captioned the post, "i'm so very excited to continue the #Disney100 celebration with this new look at #TheLittleMermaid just 100 days until it arrives in theaters!"
The Little Mermaid hits theaters on May 26.