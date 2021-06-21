Looking for a Hair Upgrade? Try These Salon Treatments

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Summer is the perfect time to play around with your hair color and experiment with new looks, especially now that we're all getting back out into the world. If you've been wanting a hair change but aren't sure where to start, here are two amazing options.

If you want to try a shade of blonde, brown or red, there's an amazing salon treatment that allows you to flirt with a new haircolor without fully committing to it. Hair glosses are professional haircoloring services that must be done in a salon and they're the secret to getting a subtle touch of color that also leaves hair super shiny and conditioned. They last four to six weeks and can be done in just 20 minutes!

Redken Shades EQ Gloss is one of our favorites and many top stylists' favorites, too - its acidic formula makes it really gentle and makes your hair feel like you just used a super silky conditioner. These glosses will give you just a bit of temporary color, meaning you can try out all kinds of different shades without having to fully commit. Plus, they're great for all hair types regardless of how curly or straight your natural hair is. Talk to your hairstylist about what shades would work for you!

If you're looking for something you can do at home, Redken's Acidic Bonding Concentrate may just be the perfect match for you. Unlike the glosses, you don't have to go to the salon to get all the benefits from this line of products.

Redken products hair beauty Credit: Courtesy

