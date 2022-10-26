Celebrity Stylist Jennifer Yepez shares her insights and product picks to have your hair looking its best.

Here's What Hair Trends We'll Be Seeing Everywhere This Fall and Winter, According to an Expert

Holiday parties are just around the corner, and if your family members are anything like ours, you have to be looking your best for all of the photos with your primos.

From color to cut to styling, hair trends come and go through the seasons, so we reached out to an expert to get some advice on how to keep our hair looking its best for the rest of 2022.

Jennifer Yepez is a New York-based celebrity stylist known for creating bold, dramatic looks on Jessica Alba, Zendaya, Anitta, Selena Gomez and more of our favorite stars.

Recently, the ecuatoriana joined the Sol de Janeiro team as a Brand Ambassador and shared her hair care tips and tricks in an exclusive interview with People Chica.

For the transition from Summer to Fall, Yepez encourages her clients to really take advantage of the cool weather with less humidity.

"During the Fall, you really get to play with your hairdos," she says.

Once you're no longer faced with the possibility of sweaty forehead bangs or an immediately frizzy blowout, Fall may be the perfect time to get that big change you've been considering.

"People are going back to bangs or straight hair. A lot of people are also getting hair extensions for the winter," Yepez shares.

Planning on going for something more elaborate? You may want to look at old pictures of red carpet icons like Selena Quintanilla or Jennifer Lopez for inspo.

"The 90s are a great reference right now. I recently did Sabrina Carpenter with a romantic 90s updo," Yepez explains. "We're not seeing very polished ones unless it's a snatched pony."

Sabrina Carpenter Sabrina Carpenter styled by Yepez. | Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Of course, going about recreating these looks at home can be tricky, but Yepez assures us it can be done with the right products.

First, start with prepping your hair.

"Always use a leave-in conditioner if you want to keep your hair healthy long term," she stresses.

Sol de Janeiro Credit: Courtesy of Sol de Janeiro

Yepez recommends Sol de Janeiro's Brazilian Joia Milky Leave-In Conditioner ($28) for a lightweight finish yet maximum protection.

You can also double up with the Triple Brazilian Butter Hair Repair Treatment Mask ($36) while in the shower for a boost of moisture.

Then, go in with a mousse for volume, which she shares can be from the drugstore—in fact, she's a big fan of the options from Dove.

Sol de Janeiro Credit: Courtesy of Sol de Janeiro

Her secret for getting a look to stay in place? Sol de Janeiro's Brazilian Joia Refreshing Dry Shampoo ($24).