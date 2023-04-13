Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

We’re comparing three of the best ingredients to look for in your products and how to determine which one’s best for you for longer, stronger hair.

Spring is here and it's time to let your hair down, but if you're suffering from hair breakage or thinning, you may be hesitant to take it out of a bun or ponytail.

Thankfully, there are plenty of products available that can help you get the hair of your dreams, but it can be confusing to figure out what's best for which type—that's where our guide comes in.

There's no miracle ingredient to treat hair loss or thinning, but if you're looking to strengthen your hair or boost your routine, keep reading to find what's right for you.

Hair care, scalp Credit: Getty Images

Caffeine

In skin care products, caffeine helps stimulate and illuminate the skin. For the scalp, the ingredient can do similar things—by boosting circulation, it stimulates your hair follicles and promotes hair growth.

One of the most convenient aspects of using this ingredient is that there are plenty of caffeine shampoos on the market, so you can easily integrate it into your routine without having to add an extra step.

hair care, scalp care Credit: Courtesy of Sephora

Briogeo, Destined For Density™ Peptide Shampoo, $32, sephora.com

Rosemary Oil

After having recently gone viral on TikTok, it seems like rosemary oil is everywhere lately, and for good reason, as it can stimulate hair growth, calm irritation on the scalp, and also protect hair from damage.

To get the optimal results from this ingredient, hair experts recommend applying rosemary oil nightly, which makes it ideal for coily hair as opposed to thinner hair that may appear more weighed down from frequent use.

hair care, scalp care Credit: Courtesy of Ulta

Mielle, Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil, $10.99, ulta.com

Chébé

For almost centuries, women in Chad have been using a blend of naturally derived plant powders known as chébé to keep their hair hydrated and resilient enough to grow down to their thighs.

Pure chébé powder is incredibly rich, making the pure form ideal for textured hair types, but you can also find products that adapt the ingredient to be suitable for all.

hair care, scalp care Credit: Courtesy of Salwa Petersen