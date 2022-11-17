Chica Star Products: Our 7 Hair Care Favorites for Fall/Winter

Por Laura Acosta Noviembre 17, 2022
Credit: Courtesy of brands

Handpicked by People en Español's beauty experts, these products are our must-haves for styling hair that's perfect for every hair texture and curl pattern. Each and every one of these star products were chosen with the People Chica audience in mind.

Pick Me Up

Credit: Courtesy of Rizos Curls

Keep your curls looking bouncy and defined between washes with one of our favorites from this proudly Latina-owned brand.

Rizos Curls, Refresh & Detangle Spray, $19.99, ulta.com

Control Your Hold

Credit: Courtesy of Design.me

Apart from being a great hairspray, this innovative product allows you to choose between light, medium and high hold—simply twist the nozzle to your desired level.

Design Me, Hold.Me Hairspray, $26, designmehair.com

All In One

Credit: Courtesy of dae

Looking for a styling cream that can do it all? 

We use this vegan product to define waves and lock down fly aways, and as a bonus, it smells great, too.

dae, Cactus Fruit 3-in-1 Styling Cream, $26, sephora.com

Healthy Scalp

Credit: Courtesy of the INKEY List

For many, colder temperatures may lead to a change in scalp health.

Fight flakes and itchiness with this serum that also helps balance oil production and irritation. 

The INKEY List, Salicylic Acid Scalp Treatment, $14.99, sephora.com

Frizz Free

Credit: Courtesy of Climaplex

Protect your hair from the elements and from heat damage with one of our favorite affordable hair care picks.

Climaplex, Anti Frizz Protector Cream, $9.99, target.com

Blowout Secret

Credit: Courtesy of JVN

Want to get a salon quality blowout at home?

Try Jonathan Van Ness's secret weapon, formulated with hemisqualane to improve hair health and strength over time.

JVN, Complete Blowout Styling Milk, $29, sephora.com

Perfect Edges

Credit: Courtesy of Kiss

Lay down and lock your look in place with this cult-favorite product formulated with biotin to keep your baby hairs strong.

Kiss, Edge Fixer, $4.49, kisscolors.com

By Laura Acosta