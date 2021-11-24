Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate—if you were blessed with curly hair you know there is nothing more important than proper hydration. The right combination of hair products could either make or break a killer look (no one likes frizz). A Latina's mane is oftentimes linked to her identity as a woman, so making sure that you are feeding it the best ingredients is key.

With Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday around the corner, we're shining the light on some amazing Latina-owned small businesses who want to help women keep their hair game strong all day, every day.

1. Bomba Curls

Afro-Dominicana founder Lulu Cordero believes all curls should be celebrated, and to do that, women need the proper tools and products to achieve the best curls possible. Bomba Curls was created with the goal of sharing highly guarded Dominican beauty secrets to help women everywhere achieve luscious fullness and hair growth. Cordero wants women to "be bold, be free [and] be bomba!" Items range from $9 to $70. www.bombacurls.com

2. Botanika Beauty & Honey Baby Naturals

Founder, entrepreneur and chemical engineer, Aisha Ceballos-Crump, has over 16 years in the hair and skincare industry so it is no surprise that she went on to create not one brand but two. With Botanika Beauty, Ceballos-Crump wanted to offer products that celebrated Latinas who felt they were underrepresented within the industry while also tapping into the healing principles of the "botanica." Honey Baby Naturals was born from the need to create something that was nourishing and safe for her kids. It uses honey as one of the main ingredients.

Items on Honey Baby Naturals range from $9 to $32. Items on Botanika Beauty range from $9 to $99. www.botanikabeauty.com www.honeybabynaturals.com

3. TheOrganiBrands (OrganiGrowHairCo & OrganiGoLife)

Afro-Latina founder Kay Cola started down the path of owning her own hair care brand all thanks to "an extremely bad haircut, awful extensions and going from dark brown to blonde." The process left her hair feeling less than great so she wanted to nourish it with products that would help bring it back to life. OrganiGrowHairCo is vegan, organic and offers products for all types of hair. Items range from $3 to $167. www.theorganibrands.com

4. MicMas ReMiX

Founder Adassa Ramirez wholeheartedly believes that hair products should only use 100% natural high quality ingredients. Ramirez wants women to know that there is no such thing as "pelo malo" and that they should embrace their tresses regardless of how they rock them. Not only is this #ChicaBoss looking to improve the hair of women everywhere, but she also gives back to the local Puerto Rican community by donating to Operation Backpack (which provides school supplies to disadvantaged children). Items range from $15 to $30. www.micmasremix.com

5. Pink Root