From glass-like shine to bouncy curls, these hair brands want to help your tresses get everything it needs and more.

6 Hair Brands to Help Keep Your Curls Nourished and Hydrated

Hair is the pièce de résistance to every outfit—your hair can often make or break your look.

That's why it's essential always to have the necessary haircare items to help keep your tresses and curls looking nourished and healthy.

The five hair brands below want to help equip you with products that will have your curls bouncy and hydrated.

L'Oreal's EverPure Bond Strengthening Concentrate L'Oreal's EverPure Bond Strengthening Concentrate wants to help strengthen and nourish your hair. | Credit: L'Oréal

L'Oréal's EverPure Bond Strengthening Concentrate

L'Oréal knows a thing or two about maintaining hair that's happy and healthy.

Their EverPure Bond Strengthening Concentrate (a pre-shampoo of sorts) wants to help lay the foundation for a great shampoo and conditioner process.

As step one of its three-step EverPure Bond Strengthening kit, it's a dupe for Olaplex's No. 3 Hair Perfector at a fraction of the cost (because, inflation).

L'Oréal, EverPure Bond Strengthening Concentrate, $12.99, lorealparisusa.com

The Vida Bars' Shampoo and Conditioner bars

Traveling and don't want to take products that won't help maintain your hair's everyday hydration?

The Vida Bars' shampoo and conditioners (also sold in sets) are your go-tos when you don't want to skip a day of proper amor for your beautiful pelo.

This Latina-owned business not only wants to help the environment by not using any unnecessary plastics, but it also offers you items to help you with your hair needs.

Need something to help maintain your blonde or something that will help maintain your hair's pH? Lo tienen.

The Vida Bars, shampoo and conditioner sets, items starting at $16, thevidabars.com

Mielle Organic's Avocado & Tamanu Anti-Frizz System

Who doesn't love avocado and all of its delicious greatness?

Mielle Organic's Avocado & Tamanu Anti-Frizz System wants to help secure volume and definition within your curls so that you no longer have to worry about annoying flyaways.

The collection includes a shampoo, conditioner, slip & seal leave-in conditioner, curl perfector, and a stay straight serum—a combo that will leave your hair flawless.

Mielle Organic, Avocado & Tamanu Anti-Frizz System, full set is $45, mielleorganics.com

Vegamour's HYDR-8 Collection

Sleek, healthy, and shiny glass-like hair has now become more achievable than ever with Vegamour's HYDR-8 collection.

Made with dry hair in mind, the collection—which includes a shampoo, conditioner, and deep moisture repair mask—wants to strengthen your hair

Flip your fortified hair back and forth flawlessly every time in just three steps.

DevaCurl's Mist Of Wonders™ Leave-In

The best thing that one can do for their hair is not to weigh it down with too many products.

In comes DevaCurl's Mist Of Wonders™ Leave-In with its lightweight and extra nourishing formula.

The Mist Of Wonders™ Leave-In helps moisturize, soften, detangle, strengthen, heat protects, and reduce breakage.

DevaCurl, Mist Of Wonders™ Leave-In, $40, devacurl.com

CHI Care Natural Shampoos & Conditioners

What goes into the products you use on your tresses is just as important as the food you eat every day—the details matter.

With this in mind, CHI Care has released its latest collection of shampoo and conditioner sets to help promote healthy hair.

From curly to fine to chemically processed hair, their new line has something for need, desire, and goal