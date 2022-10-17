Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez Photographed Together After Interview Scandal

The starts are showing off their chica power weeks after the model responded to rumors of stealing her husband Justin Bieber from Gomez.

It seems that Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber are letting water run under the bridge weeks after a controversial interview had fans debating whether Bieber had "stolen" her husband, Justin Bieber from Gomez.

The Rare Beauty creator and model were spotted together at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' 2nd annual gala on October 15 in Los Angeles where they posed for photographers, sending shockwaves through social media.

Weeks before, Hailey appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast where she denied rumors that she "stole" Justin from Gomez, his ex-girlfriend.

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber Credit: TYRELL HAMPTON

Setting the record straight, she told podcast host Alex Cooper that "Period, point blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody — that's the end of it."

Despite both women attempting to shut down the rumors and Hailey explaining that it's "all love" between her and her husband's previous amor, it took several photos at the Los Angeles to prove there's chica power between these two.

"That's also why I feel like, well, if everybody on our side knows what happened and we're good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect, then that's fine," she added in the podcast.

Gomez had also previously asked fans to be kind to people and respect others due to the support she was getting for her song "Look at Her Now," however, she is not for "women tearing women down."

"I am grateful for the response that the song is getting. I'm so grateful. However, I do not stand for women tearing women down," she said after Hailey responded to an Instagram post from Elle magazine featuring Gomez as the cover star. "I will never, ever be by that. So please be kind to everyone. It doesn't matter what the situation is, if you're my fans don't be rude to anybody, please."