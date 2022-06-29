People Chica beauty writer Laura Acosta tested the skin care line out on her acne-prone skin—here’s how it went.

As a beauty writer, I often get questions from friends and family trying to navigate the world of skin care.

With so many product launches and head-scratching ingredient lists, finding the right skin care routine can feel overwhelming for non-skin care enthusiasts, which is why my advice is always to keep it simple and stick to the basics.

When Rhode Skin by Hailey Bieber launched, I was pleasantly surprised to see a small, curated collection that was focused on enhancing your skin, not radically transforming it.

Rhode Skin, products Credit: Courtesy of Rhode

Bieber, who is known for her "glazed doughnut skin" that always looks glowy and radiant, said in an interview with Byrdie that the three products included in the Rhode launch are like "the perfect pair of jeans that you keep going back to or the perfect little black dress"—the ultimate essentials for the everyday woman.

However, as someone who sometimes looks a little too glowy (thanks oily skin!) and still fights acne well into my twenties, I wondered how these products would perform on my skin.

Rhode Skin review Before and After (with a touch of concealer and mascara) Rhode skin care routine. | Credit: Laura Acosta

So, I nixed my regular routine and switched over to Rhode's three skin care essentials for a week.

The first product I tried was the Peptide Lip Treatment, applying as needed throughout the day.

Immediately, I knew I was going to like this—it's a hydrating, rich lip balm that never feels sticky and has a very lip gloss finish once applied (it also layers beautifully under lipstick).

Rhode Skin, products Credit: Courtesy of Rhode

I've been using the Watermelon Slice scent, but there's also a Salted Caramel and an unscented option.

The Lip Treatment is the most affordable option in the under $30 collection at $16 and a little goes a long way.

Next was the Peptide Glazing Fluid ($29), the hybrid gel Bieber swears by. As the second product with peptides, it's clear this ingredient is one of her favorites.

Rhode Skin, products Credit: Courtesy of Rhode

As a skin care ingredient, peptides cue our cells to produce more collagen, which in turn, makes skin more hydrated, reduces texture and prevents fine lines.

The Glazing Fluid goes on like a serum, and while I was worried it would be too hydrating for my skin type, but it proved to be the perfect amount of hydration.

In my personal skin care routine, I tend to stick to serums with ingredients that control oil, but I really like how this made my skin feel after using it twice a day.

Last, but definitely not least, was the Barrier Restore Cream ($29).

Rhode Skin, products Credit: Courtesy of Rhode

I love the idea of skin care focused on repairing the skin's natural barrier, but was hesitant to try this product as it is a thicker formula than what I usually go for.

However, I really liked how this product made my skin feel as it doesn't feel sticky or heavy at all.

It makes no miracle claims, just basic hydration, and I will definitely be using it as a night cream and during the winter as I found it a bit heavy to my liking for summer use.

After a week of using Rhode, I can confidently say I'd recommend this brand to someone looking for a good, reliable basic skin care routine.

Laura Acosta, Rhode Skin Rhode Skin layered under light coverage foundation. | Credit: Laura Acosta

I like the ingredients, the price point and how easy it made achieving great-looking skin feel.

There are a few staples missing from the collection that I feel would really round it out beautiful and make it the perfect minimalistic routine like a cleanser and SPF (something I imagine may be in the works for Bieber).

In addition to making waves within the skin care industry as another celeb-backed line, Rhode has recently been named in a trademark infringement lawsuit, as its name is identical to that of an established fashion brand.