Hailee Steinfeld has cleared up those rumors that she's dating Justin Bieber

This article was originally published on HelloGiggles.com

In case you were wondering, Hailee Steinfeld isn’t dating Justin Bieber, and she wants to set the record straight.

Earlier this week, it was reported by TMZ that 20-year-old Steifeld had been linked to the Biebs after the latter shared the fact that the pair had been Facetiming each other. In fact, as Metro.co.uk report, the pair allegedly met after being introduced by a pastor at the church they share.

Despite TMZ’s allegations, reps for both Bieber and Steinfeld both denied the rumors, with Gossip Cop confirming that the pair were just friends. In fact, Gossip Cop even refuted claims that the pair shared the same church.