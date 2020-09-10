Amara La Negra to Star in New HBO Latino Special 'Habla Now'

The Dominican American singer, actress, and activist will appear in the latest installment of the network's Habla series.

Amara La Negra will speak about racial issues and colorism in the upcoming HBO Latino documentary Habla Now. In a clip from the show, the Dominican American singer, actress, and activist, 29, recalls an experience she had when she was six years old that marked her forever. "It made me realize I had to work twice as hard because of the color of my skin," she says. Amara shares her empowering story of overcoming obstacles and fulfilling her dreams as a performer.

"I will always rep and stand up for my people!" she captioned a preview of the show on Instagram. "I will use every platform possible to continue to bring awareness about the #AfroLatino community! Mis Negros! Mi Raza! Mi Gente!"

The proud Afro-Latina joins other celebs like Venezuelan TV host Mariana Atencio, Puerto Rican–Peruvian model and activist Carmen Carrera, and Cuban American actress Justina Machado, who will also share their stories in the one-hour film.

Colombian actress Diane Guerrero is also featured. The Orange Is the New Black star talks about the traumatic consequences of family separation, sharing her own testimony of building a life for herself alone as a teen in the United States after her parents were deported to Colombia.

