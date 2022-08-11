Dr. Mike Hoaglin, Medical Director at telehealth company DrHouse, shares his top tips on maintaining your gut biome and how to transition into the Fall season.

5 Tips on How to Keep Your Gut Healthy According to an Expert

Health is wealth and it all starts in the gut.

Eating the right foods can make a world of difference in terms of how the body is able to process nutrients and expel toxins.

Thankfully for us, Dr. Mike Hoaglin, Medical Director at DrHouse, a telehealth company providing on-demand urgent care, men's health, and women's health services throughout New York State, has shared a couple of tips on how we can maintain a healthy gut biome and transition into the Fall season.

Vegan plate lunch with organic vegetables Credit: Getty Images / Yagi Studio

Keep Track of Your Macros

Now, we're not saying that you can't let a little loose sometimes, but one must be a bit judicious when it comes to what they are serving their bodies. Things like processed sugars and white flour have been noted to have less than stellar effects on the body.

Dr. Hoaglin says, "Avoid foods that are packed with sugar and/or white flour. It's primarily excess sugar (not fat) that makes people gain weight and makes it difficult to attain that 'beach body.'"

So, what foods does the good doctor suggest we eat?

"[The] white flour in foods such as breads, pastas, and cookies turns into a type of sugar during digestion. These foods feed the wrong microbes in the gut, leading to more inflammation and a tighter hold on to body fat," he explains.

Grocery Shopping With Reusable Shopping Bag At Supermarket Credit: Getty Images / Oscar Wong

Get Your Fill on Healthy Fats & Proteins

We all love a little aguacate on the side, and it seems like we should be doubling up on that a little more.

"Emphasize proteins and healthy fats. You can get both in fish such as salmon. Healthy proteins can come from eggs, poultry and dairy foods," Dr. Hoaglin notes.

Carbs are welcome...But Not All of Them

We love bread, but sometimes, bread doesn't quite love us. Dr. Hoaglin says that while we can indulge on bread, we should make sure to maintain our fiber intake up.

He asserts, "Not all carbs are bad—make sure you're getting 30 grams of fiber to keep your bowels moving and to feed the beneficial microbes in your gut—the ones that make it easier to lose weight."

It's Not About What You Eat, but How Often You Eat

Should we really be popping that fruit cup in our belly so soon after breakfast? Turns out that we probably shouldn't be. Dr. Hoaglin recommends allowing the gut enough time to digest and rest between meals.

"Sometimes it's better to avoid eating (but not drinking water) altogether. Your body needs time between meals to rest and digest," he begins.

"It's difficult for the body—especially the gut—to repair itself and remove toxins when we're busy adding more food to it. Try to keep around 16 hours between dinner and breakfast. Have either a substantial lunch or dinner and then a smaller meal. Eating too frequently, such as more than 3 times a day makes it more difficult for the gut to do its job," Dr. Hoaglin advises.

How to Transition into Fall

It's always smart to eat what's in season, something Dr. Hoaglin agrees with.