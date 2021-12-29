8 Foods You Can Start Eating Today For a Healthier Gut
Eating healthy can give the body loads of benefits, but there are some foods that can help "move things along" a bit better than others. People Chica has found a few foods (and beverages) that aid the body's digestion.
Raspberries
Per Medical News Today, the fiber and water content in this little berry can help alleviate symptoms of constipation.
Artichokes
According to Healthline, artichokes are packed with a nutrient called inulin. This little powerhouse nutrient works like a prebiotic and works hand-in-hand with the fiber found in artichokes.
Kombucha
Like many fermented foods and beverages, kombucha is jam packed with antioxidants and probiotics. According to Norman Regional, the good bacteria found in kombucha promotes overall health within the gut.
Legumes
Think lentils, chickpeas, beans and peanuts (to name a few). Healthline notes that legumes are a great addition to any diet because they are rich in both protein and fiber.
Blueberries
Whether you consume them fresh, frozen or in supplement form, the Atlas Bio Med Blog notes that this little super fruit promotes healthy digestion and puts up a fight against inflammation and gut dysbiosis (aka a disruption of your gut's microflora).
Green Tea
It's been known that green tea boasts a lot of benefits and can do a lot of good for the body. The Functional Gut Clinic details that it is also great for gut health because it builds up the healthy bacteria that lives in the intestines.
Yogurt
Much like kombucha, kimchi and sauerkraut, yogurt is another one of those fermented foods that makes a great addition to any diet. Time notes that the probiotics in sugarless yogurt help strengthen the digestive tract.
Red Wine
Healthline explains that moderate consumption of red wine could benefit the body's intestinal tract. A study from 2016 found that folks who experienced things like high blood pressure and high blood sugar had increased levels of good bacteria in their gut after having red wine.