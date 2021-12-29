8 Foods You Can Start Eating Today For a Healthier Gut

Por Mirtle Peña-Calderon Diciembre 29, 2021
Credit: Getty Images / Alexander Spatari

Eating healthy can give the body loads of benefits, but there are some foods that can help "move things along" a bit better than others. People Chica has found a few foods (and beverages) that aid the body's digestion.

Empezar galería

1 de 8

Raspberries

Credit: Getty Images / Ekaterina Smirnova

Per Medical News Today, the fiber and water content in this little berry can help alleviate symptoms of constipation. 

Anuncio
Anuncio

2 de 8

Artichokes

Credit: Getty Images / HUIZENG HU

According to Healthline, artichokes are packed with a nutrient called inulin. This little powerhouse nutrient works like a prebiotic and works hand-in-hand with the fiber found in artichokes.

3 de 8

Kombucha

Credit: Getty Images / Yulia Naumenko

Like many fermented foods and beverages, kombucha is jam packed with antioxidants and probiotics. According to Norman Regional, the good bacteria found in kombucha promotes overall health within the gut.

Anuncio

4 de 8

Legumes

Credit: Getty Images / Helen Camacaro

Think lentils, chickpeas, beans and peanuts (to name a few). Healthline notes that legumes are a great addition to any diet because they are rich in both protein and fiber.

5 de 8

Blueberries

Credit: Getty Images / Westend61

Whether you consume them fresh, frozen or in supplement form, the Atlas Bio Med Blog notes that this little super fruit promotes healthy digestion and puts up a fight against inflammation and gut dysbiosis (aka a disruption of your gut's microflora).

6 de 8

Green Tea

Credit: Getty Images / ATU Images

It's been known that green tea boasts a lot of benefits and can do a lot of good for the body. The Functional Gut Clinic details that it is also great for gut health because it builds up the healthy bacteria that lives in the intestines.

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio

7 de 8

Yogurt

Credit: Getty Images / Ben Monk

Much like kombucha, kimchi and sauerkraut, yogurt is another one of those fermented foods that makes a great addition to any diet. Time notes that the probiotics in sugarless yogurt help strengthen the digestive tract.

8 de 8

Red Wine

Credit: Getty Images / Luis Alvarez

Healthline explains that moderate consumption of red wine could benefit the body's intestinal tract. A study from 2016 found that folks who experienced things like high blood pressure and high blood sugar had increased levels of good bacteria in their gut after having red wine.

Repetir la galería

Compartir la galería

Siguiente

    • Por Mirtle Peña-Calderon