The Mexican writer, director, and producer won his second Golden Globe for his animated film Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio.

Guillermo del Toro Becomes First Latino to Win Animated Feature Category at Golden Globes

Guillermo del Toro has shown that when you wish upon a star, sometimes you make film history.

Taking home a Golden Globe under Best Animated Film for Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, the writer, producer, and director became the first Latino to win an award under this category.

Netflix also became the first streamer to win a Golden Globe for an animated feature.

"Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press, I'm very grateful for this. And I tell you, I'm happier than—for anything else than being back here with you in person. We're back," he stated.

"Some of us are drunk, what can be better? It's been a great year for cinema: cinema of all sizes and visions, big swings, intimate movies, and therefore it has been a great year for animation because animation is cinema. Animation is not a genre for kids, it's a medium," he asserted.

Del Toro dedicated the award first to his wife, Kim Morgan, and co-director Mark Gustafson's wife, Jennifer. He also thanked the cast and crew who worked tirelessly around this intricate project.

Adding that they "gave life, beauty, and truth to a tale about life, loss, and belonging."

Pinocchio Guillermo del Toro on the set of "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio." | Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Del Toro and Gustafson directed the adaptation of the classic story by Carlo Collodi, and co-wrote the screenplay with Patrick McHale.

The reimagined tale of the fabled wooden boy transcends other adaptations and takes viewers on an enchanted adventure that reveals the "life-giving power of love."