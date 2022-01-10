The Puerto Rican performer and his girlfriend Lele Pons attended the lavish wedding in Argentina.

Weddings are a time of much joy and laughter—something that was in clear view in a recent post by Puerto Rican artist Guaynaa on Instagram.

Over the weekend, one half of pop duo Mau & Ricky tied the knot with his longtime love. Ricky Montaner and his new bride Stefania Roitman got married in her native Argentina, surrounded by loved ones and friends.

The "ReBoTa" rapper shared several pictures and an exclusive behind-the-scenes video of just how much fun everyone had at the celebrity wedding.

In one of the photos, you can see the rapper alongside his love Lele Pons, Sebastian Yatra and Montaner.

He captioned the post, "The couple [Ricky Montaner] and [Stefania Roitman] ♥️🇦🇷 Love you a lot guy's! Congratulations 🥳🎊🎈😍."

In the slideshow post, the Puerto Rican rapper also shared a video of himself, Yatra, Mau & Ricky as well as their brother-in-law and father-to-be Camilo Echeverry on stage having a serious jam session singing one of Yatra's many hits.