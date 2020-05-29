Listen to Guaynaa's First EP 'BRB Be Right Back'

After the success of singles like "Rebota," "Chicharrón," and "Rompe Rodillas," Guaynaa is back with his first EP. BRB Be Right Back, out Friday, contains seven tracks and is the Puerto Rican's first multi-song release.

“Everyone is waiting for reggaeton, so we’re going to give the people what they’re waiting for,” he told CHICA earlier this year. “At the same time, we’re going to go more deep on the other half of the album, because when you enter the music industry and you start knowing people, … they have more time than you in the industry and know more artists and situations in music and teach you.”

In addition to the new EP, he also released the video to his new single "Mera," which already has more than 125,000 views on YouTube. BRB Be Right Back is now available on all platforms.