For our #TastyTuesday series, People Chica is bringing you this classic delicious recipe perfect for snacking, tacos, quesadillas or nachos.

Rock Your Taste Buds with Eva Longoria's Savory and Fresh Guacamole

Eva Longoria is a woman of many talents. She is an actress, producer, director, activist and a mother.

She is also a foodie and loves to share her passion for cooking with her fans.

On this edition of People Chica's #TastyTuesday series, we're bringing you a guacamole recipe straight from her cookbook, Eva's Kitchen: Cooking with Love for Family and Friends: A Cookbook.

You can try this easy and delicious treat as a snack, as a side with your favorite meals and even as a surprise dish for a gathering with family and friends. Enjoy!

Guacamole Getty Images | Credit: Getty Images

Ingredients:

8 ripe avocados

2 Roma or salad tomatoes

1 large white onion

1 bunch coriander (aka cilantro)

3 serrano peppers, deveined, seeds and stem removed (can be replaced by jalapeño pepper)

coarse salt to taste (1 teaspoon to start)

4 lemons (small-medium size)

1 bag of toasted corn tortillas chips

Directions:

Wash all ingredients well and dry with a paper towel. Peel the avocados. Chop the tomatoes, onion (without the skin), the cilantro and the chiles. Mix everything in a bowl, add salt and pepper to taste and the lemon juice. Press the mixture lightly to create a smooth, well-incorporated paste. Serve accompanied by corn tortillas or tortilla chips.