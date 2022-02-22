Rock Your Taste Buds with Eva Longoria's Savory and Fresh Guacamole
For our #TastyTuesday series, People Chica is bringing you this classic delicious recipe perfect for snacking, tacos, quesadillas or nachos.
Eva Longoria is a woman of many talents. She is an actress, producer, director, activist and a mother.
She is also a foodie and loves to share her passion for cooking with her fans.
On this edition of People Chica's #TastyTuesday series, we're bringing you a guacamole recipe straight from her cookbook, Eva's Kitchen: Cooking with Love for Family and Friends: A Cookbook.
You can try this easy and delicious treat as a snack, as a side with your favorite meals and even as a surprise dish for a gathering with family and friends. Enjoy!
| Credit: Getty Images
Ingredients:
- 8 ripe avocados
- 2 Roma or salad tomatoes
- 1 large white onion
- 1 bunch coriander (aka cilantro)
- 3 serrano peppers, deveined, seeds and stem removed (can be replaced by jalapeño pepper)
- coarse salt to taste (1 teaspoon to start)
- 4 lemons (small-medium size)
- 1 bag of toasted corn tortillas chips
Directions:
- Wash all ingredients well and dry with a paper towel.
- Peel the avocados. Chop the tomatoes, onion (without the skin), the cilantro and the chiles.
- Mix everything in a bowl, add salt and pepper to taste and the lemon juice.
- Press the mixture lightly to create a smooth, well-incorporated paste.
- Serve accompanied by corn tortillas or tortilla chips.
You can find the original recipe in Spanish here.