Rock Your Taste Buds with Eva Longoria's Savory and Fresh Guacamole

For our #TastyTuesday series, People Chica is bringing you this classic delicious recipe perfect for snacking, tacos, quesadillas or nachos.
Por Karla Montalván Febrero 22, 2022
Eva Longoria is a woman of many talents. She is an actress, producer, director, activist and a mother.

She is also a foodie and loves to share her passion for cooking with her fans.

On this edition of People Chica's #TastyTuesday series, we're bringing you a guacamole recipe straight from her cookbook, Eva's Kitchen: Cooking with Love for Family and Friends: A Cookbook.

You can try this easy and delicious treat as a snack, as a side with your favorite meals and even as a surprise dish for a gathering with family and friends. Enjoy!

Ingredients:

  • 8 ripe avocados
  • 2 Roma or salad tomatoes
  • 1 large white onion
  • 1 bunch coriander (aka cilantro)
  • 3 serrano peppers, deveined, seeds and stem removed (can be replaced by jalapeño pepper)
  • coarse salt to taste (1 teaspoon to start)
  • 4 lemons (small-medium size)
  • 1 bag of toasted corn tortillas chips

Directions:

  1. Wash all ingredients well and dry with a paper towel.
  2. Peel the avocados. Chop the tomatoes, onion (without the skin), the cilantro and the chiles.
  3. Mix everything in a bowl, add salt and pepper to taste and the lemon juice.
  4. Press the mixture lightly to create a smooth, well-incorporated paste.
  5. Serve accompanied by corn tortillas or tortilla chips.

You can find the original recipe in Spanish here.

    Por Karla Montalván
