Take a Dip Into this Chunky Guacamole Recipe

This #TastyTuesday we are sharing a chunky guacamole recipe that is full of flavor and fun.
Por Karla Montalván Noviembre 15, 2022
Chunky, creamy, on toast or in your taco, guacamole is always a crowd favorite.

This #TastyTuesday we're sharing a recipe for a chunky guacamole recipe that adds tomatoes, a kick of cayenne pepper and delicious fresh cilantro.

¡Disfruta!

Ingredients:

  • 3 avocados, peeled, pitted, and mashed
  • 1 lime, juiced
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 2 Roma (plum) tomatoes, diced
  • ½ of cup diced onion
  • 3 tablespoons of chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1 teaspoon of minced garlic
  • 1 pinch of ground cayenne pepper (optional)

Directions:

  1. Mash avocados, lime juice, and salt together in a medium bowl.
  2. Mix in tomatoes, onion, cilantro, and garlic. Stir in cayenne pepper.
  3. Serve immediately, or cover and refrigerate for 1 hour for improved flavor.

You can find the original recipe here.

