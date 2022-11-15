Take a Dip Into this Chunky Guacamole Recipe This #TastyTuesday we are sharing a chunky guacamole recipe that is full of flavor and fun. Anuncio Más Email Send Text Message Imprimir Chunky, creamy, on toast or in your taco, guacamole is always a crowd favorite. This #TastyTuesday we're sharing a recipe for a chunky guacamole recipe that adds tomatoes, a kick of cayenne pepper and delicious fresh cilantro. ¡Disfruta! Guacamole Credit: Getty Images Ingredients: 3 avocados, peeled, pitted, and mashed

1 lime, juiced

1 teaspoon salt

2 Roma (plum) tomatoes, diced

½ of cup diced onion

3 tablespoons of chopped fresh cilantro

1 teaspoon of minced garlic

1 pinch of ground cayenne pepper (optional) Directions: Mash avocados, lime juice, and salt together in a medium bowl. Mix in tomatoes, onion, cilantro, and garlic. Stir in cayenne pepper. Serve immediately, or cover and refrigerate for 1 hour for improved flavor. You can find the original recipe here.

