Take a Dip Into this Chunky Guacamole Recipe
This #TastyTuesday we are sharing a chunky guacamole recipe that is full of flavor and fun.
Chunky, creamy, on toast or in your taco, guacamole is always a crowd favorite.
This #TastyTuesday we're sharing a recipe for a chunky guacamole recipe that adds tomatoes, a kick of cayenne pepper and delicious fresh cilantro.
¡Disfruta!
Credit: Getty Images
Ingredients:
- 3 avocados, peeled, pitted, and mashed
- 1 lime, juiced
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 Roma (plum) tomatoes, diced
- ½ of cup diced onion
- 3 tablespoons of chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 teaspoon of minced garlic
- 1 pinch of ground cayenne pepper (optional)
Directions:
- Mash avocados, lime juice, and salt together in a medium bowl.
- Mix in tomatoes, onion, cilantro, and garlic. Stir in cayenne pepper.
- Serve immediately, or cover and refrigerate for 1 hour for improved flavor.
You can find the original recipe here.