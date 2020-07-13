What to Know About ‘Greyhound’ on Apple TV+

It's too hot to do anything, but the good news is that Apple TV+ is ready and waiting with new shows and movies to keep you entertained in the cool indoors. The streaming service's latest release is Greyhound, starring Tom Hanks and Elisabeth Shue.

Inspired by true events during the Battle of the Atlantic in World War II, Greyhound brings an unforgettable moment to the table and will appeal to action lovers and history buffs alike. Hanks, himself a noted lover of history, wrote the screenplay, which was based on C.S. Forester's 1955 novel The Good Shepherd. Though a simple internet search will tell you how it ends, the movie still manages to be unpredictable, offering some of the best action scenes seen recently seen on film.

In Greyhound, Hanks plays Commander Ernest Krause, a U.S. Navy officer facing the biggest challenge of his career — his first wartime mission. Krause is tasked with protecting a group of 37 ships carrying thousands of armed soldiers as they try to make their way to the Black Pit, notorious as the most dangerous region of the Atlantic during WWII. The group had no air cover for this part of their trip, which left them extremely vulnerable to German U-boats. The below clip will give you a good idea of how tense the situation was and offer a preview of the movie's electrifying battle scenes.

The movie's fast-paced dialogue and action sequences will keep you glued to your screen, the howling wind and crashing waves intense enough to seem real. While it's somewhat disappointing not to have been able to see it on the big screen (Greyhound's theatrical release was canceled because of the pandemic), the movie is still one of the best productions of the year.