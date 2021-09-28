"The great thing about youth is you're not blinded by realpolitik and the assumption of compromise," she said in an interview with The Guardian.

Greta Thunberg is all grown up.

The Swedish environmental activist who became a worldwide sensation after challenging world leaders to take action against climate change when she was just 15-years-old is now 18 and living in her own apartment.

In an interview with The Guardian, she opened up about her continued activism toward the climate crisis, her newfound optimism toward humanity, autism, and personal transformation.

It all began three years ago for Greta when she expressed her fury toward those in power who were doing nothing about climate change.

Greta Thunberg

"We kids most often don't do what you tell us to do. We do as you do. And since you grownups don't give a damn about my future, I won't either," she tweeted. "My name is Greta, and I'm in ninth grade. And I am at school striking for the climate until election day."

Her "School Strike for Climate" campaign outside the Swedish parliament took on a global effect, inspiring thousands of young people to start their strikes, and by December 2018, more than 20,000 students worldwide joined her in skipping school to protest.

In 2019, she sailed across the Atlantic on a yacht to attend the UN Climate conference in New York City, where she addressed world leaders.

Greta Thunberg Credit: Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

"You all come to us young people for hope. How dare you? You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words," she said.

Since then, she received the first of three Nobel Peace Prize nominations for climate activism, was Time Magazine's person of the year in 2019, and has unapologetically trolled Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin on her Twitter account.

Yet, according to her parents—and herself—the most significant change over the last three years has regarded her point of view. Greta is optimistic about the future, and most of all, of young people.

"I didn't think young people cared about climate because all the young people I knew were like, 'Oh yeah, the climate is important, but I don't want to do anything about it,'" she said in the interview. "But it turned out many young people around the world actually care. A lot! And they are very ready to do something about it. I'm very glad I was proven wrong."

Greta Thunberg Credit: Photo by Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images

Through her campaign, Greta has met activists that have inspired her, including Vanessa Nakate, Uganda's first school striker, who she refers to as "an incredible person" because people like Nakate give her "the hope and inspiration to carry on" due to their activism in much more restrictive settings than Sweden.

"Of course, I might be naive because I'm very young," she adds regarding her hopes for a better future. "But I think naivety and childishness are sometimes a good thing. The great thing about youth is you're not blinded by realpolitik and the assumption of compromise. I do think older people make things more complicated than they actually are."

However, the 18-year-old continues to be a centerpiece in world politics. Greta's voice is one that all want to hear. This year, she will be attending November's Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow, which more than 200 nations will attend.

Greta Thunberg Credit: Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images

For her family, though, she is just one of two daughters passionate about activism and saving the planet. She became ill at around age 11, becoming increasingly concerned about the environment after watching a documentary at school.

She fell into a deep depression, stopping eating, talking, and even smiling. After a year of staying at home with her father, she was diagnosed with Asperger's, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and selective mutism.

She saw the diagnosis as a relief.

"When I felt the most sad, I didn't know that I had autism. I just thought I didn't want to be like this. The diagnosis was almost only positive for me. It helped me get the support I needed and made me understand why I was like this."

Now she sees autism as her superpower.

Greta Thunberg Credit: Photo by JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images

"A lot of people with autism have a special interest that they can sit and do for an eternity without getting bored. It's a very useful thing sometimes. Autism can be something that holds you back, but if you get to the right circumstance, if you are around the right people, if you get the adaptations that you need and you feel you have a purpose, then it can be something you can use for good," she explains. "And I think that I'm doing that now."

The Nobel Peace Prize nominee has newfound balance in her life; she is part of the Fridays for Future Movement, where she has met other activists with autism. Out of all the positive pieces of her activism, friendship has been her silver lining.